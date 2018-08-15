Ghana Faces Ban If… –Foh Amoaning Dares FIFA

Moses Foh Amoaning

A possible ban confronts Ghana should government fail to withdraw its petition to liquidate the GFA by August 27, a letter from FIFA has stated.

The warning follows what the world’s football governing body, FIFA describes as interference in its soccer association.

Allegations of grave corruption in Ghana football in a documentary stirred government for the dissolving of the GFA.

The letter signed by Fatma Samoura, Secretary General, FIFA stated “…to date the scope of investigations into the allegations of widespread match-fixing and corruption within the GFA remains unclear. However, the Bureau considers that petition introduced by the Attorney General to the High Court of Justice to start the liquidation process of the GFA constitutes an undue influence in the affairs of the GFA and the contravention of art 14 part 1 i) and art 19 part 1 of the FIFA statutes. Under these circumstances, the Bureau, based on art. 16 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes, decided on 11 August 2018 that if the petition to start the liquidation process of the GFA is not withdrawn by Monday August 27 at 12noon, the GFA would be suspended with immediate effect

It added “The suspension would be lifted only once the above-mentioned petition is withdrawn and FIFA is given written proof thereof. In accordance with art‘16 par, 3 of the FIFA Statutes, if the GFA were to be suspended, it may not exercise any of its membership rights (Cf. art. 13 of the FIFA Statutes)‘ Furthermore, other member associations could not entertain Sporting contact with the GFA.

Per the letter, Ghana is also in danger of being excluded when African Cup of Nations qualifying returns next month, should government fail to abide by FIFA’s order.

Ghana, which is in first place in its qualifying group, is due to play Kenya on September 8.

Meanwhile astute lawyer and football commentator, Moses Foh Amoaning has accused FIFA of intimidating Ghana government.

He said on Peace FM ”Ghanaians should not worry about FIFA’s order because the government has not done anything wrong.

”What the Ghana government has done is a good step in the right direction which doesn’t flout the FIFA rules.

”I think FIFA is intimidating Africans and it is high time Africans wake up from their slumber.

”I dare them to go ahead and ban Ghana and they will see what will happen to them.

”Ghanaians will contest them at Court of Arbitration for Sports [CAS] and if it doesn’t augur well with us, we will proceed to the International Court of Criminal Justice.”

Government is yet to respond to FIFA’s demands.

