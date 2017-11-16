Ghana To Establish Embassy In Qatar

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 16th November, 2017, as part of his 3-day official visit to Qatar, paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



The discussions between the two leaders centred on energy, infrastructural development, railways and roads, and, also on the need to co-operate strategically for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their respective populations.



With the Emir of Qatar set to visit Ghana from 27th December to 29th December, 2017, he told President Akufo-Addo that he was keen for Ghanaian companies to invest in Qatar, and was also keen on meeting with the Ghanaian business community during his visit to the country.



Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani indicated that Qatar was desirous of forging strong partnerships and relations with countries such as Ghana, countries that are governed in accordance with the rule of law, respect for individual liberties and human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability.



The Emir of Qatar stressed the need to rekindle the ancient ties between Africa and the Gulf Region, which has weakened in the course of the last 60 to 70 years.



On his part, President Akufo-Addo was grateful for the warm reception and hospitality corded him and his delegation since his arrival to Qatar.



He noted that Ghana, considering the significant gas resources available to her, was willing to learn from Qatar on how the country has exploited its gas resources for the development of the country and the progress of its people.



President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Ghana would have an Ambassador to Qatar, and would have established an embassy in Qatar prior to the visit of the Emir.

-Classfmonline