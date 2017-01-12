Ghana DJ Awards 2017 Ready To Roll   

Merqury Quaye

The organisers of the Ghana DJ Awards have announced that preparations are far advanced to host this year’s edition of the awards scheme.

According to the organisers of the awards, the nominees’ list will be unveiled during the launch of the event which will take place in Accra in March this year.

The event, put together by Merqury Republic Events, is aimed at promoting and rewarding the best achieving Ghanaian radio, night club and mobile disk jockeys (DJ), among others.

This year’s Ghana DJ Awards which will witness performances from some selected DJs and music stars is expected to attract celebrities, stakeholders in the music and copyright sectors, a cross-section of music lovers and the general public.

The event, according to the organisers, will also honour one of the country’s most hardworking and dedicated DJs who promoted Ghanaian culture through music, as well as skilfully played music to entertain music lovers in Ghana and other parts of the world.

This year’s measures are being put in place to make the event more attractive than the previous ones.

The event is expected to attract a large number of celebrities, stakeholders in the music and copyright sectors, a cross-section of music lovers and the general public.