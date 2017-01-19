Ghana Deploys 205 Troops To Gambia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has approved the deployment of a combat team of 205 soldiers, backed with the appropriate logistical equipment, to The Gambia as part of the ECOWAS Mission in that country to oust Yahya Jammeh.

“ECOWAS has decided, as a result of the refusal of President Yahya Jammeh to accept the verdict of the Gambian people in the elections of December 1, 2016, to deploy troops from its member States to The Gambia with immediate effect. The objective is to create an enabling environment for the effective enforcement of the rule of law, and, in accordance with the Constitution of The Gambia, facilitate the inauguration of the President-Elect, Adama Barrow, on Thursday, January 19, 2017”, a statement issued in Accra and signed by Eugene Arhin

Ag. Communications Director at the Flagstaff House has said.