Ghana Card: Rawlings Doesn’t Represent Us – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has downplayed suggestions that the decision by former President JJ Rawlings to register for the Ghana card weakens their opposition to the requirements for the card.

The Minority has maintained using passports and birth certs alone as proof of identity for acquisition of the card will de-nationalise many Ghanaians since scores in the rural areas of the country do not have either of the requirement. The minority has therefore refused to register for the cards and called on their members to also stay off.

However, Mr. Rawlings who is founder of the NDC has registered for the card. The former military leader received his card on Tuesday when officials of the National Identification Authority went to his house to register him.

Speaking to Starr News’ Parliamentary correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, deputy minority leader James Avedzi said the Minority is unmoved by the action of their founder.