Ghana Bids For 2023 Games

All Africa Games

Ghana will be submitting a bid to host the 2023 All Africa Games.

This was confirmed in the mid-year performance review document of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Consequently, a four-member committee has been commissioned to put together a bid document for the hosting of the games in 2023.

One of the major cities in Ghana must principally be chosen to host the event.

Ghana had planned to put in a bid to host the games next year but refused to make it official.

The decision of which city hosts the All Africa Games is made by the Executive Committee of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

Equatorial Guinea was originally handed the hosting rights of the next All Africa Games in 2019 in Malabo.

They have, however, been replaced by the Moroccan city of Casablanca after it became evidently clear that they lacked the requisite facilities.

Ghana, last, hosted a major sporting event in 2017 where it staged the WAFU Cup of Nations in Cape Coast.