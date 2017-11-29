 Ghana Beach Soccer To Get Arena 

The Ghana Beach Soccer Association wants to construct a Sports Arena in 2018, according to President Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

Despite being the only nation running double tier leagues on the continent, Beach Soccer is yet to have its own place where games will be honoured.

This year has been a quiet year for the sport, but Ampofo Ankrah is confident of a revival with the construction of an arena.

‘’Be assured that in 2018, God willing, we will also have a beach soccer arena, which will cater for not just beach soccer, but for beach volleyball, other beach sports like beach wrestling, which is very popular especially in Senegal, beach athletics, beach tennis,’’ he told Joy Sports

‘’The arena, the facility could also be used for entertainment and other events to bring money to the community, you know, to the youth.

There is the possibility of engagements. We need to look at the bigger picture after doing the same thing for so many years with little success.’’

I’m also not happy with the slow pace, but we have to do things right and I think once the blueprint is out and we all have a look at it, we would understand that we are trying to go in the positive direction.’’

The arena is likely to be situated at La, Accra.

From The Sports Desk