Ghana To Have Its Own Airline Soon

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Aviation Minister-designate, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has promised to ensure that Ghana has its own airline within the shortest possible time.

According to her, she has seen documents that “can aid us get our airline”. She said this on Wednesday when she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Answering a question on when Ghanaians should expect the new airline, Hon. Dapaah said within a year even though the consultant mooted for two-years.

“So between One and two years…I think that should be the period,” she told the Committee adding that “We should all back it up with prayers.”

Also she said among other things that the Akufo-Addo government had undertaken steps to abolish taxes on aviation fuel.

She added that government hopes to start air taxis in some parts of the country noting that it was her wish that people will be able to buy air tickets wherever they are.

Profile of Cecilia Dapaah

Cecilia Abena Dapaah is a 62-year-old leadership development specialist. She is a product of the University of Ghana Legon.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in French and Lingusitics in 1979 and also holds a certificate from the Harvard Kennedy School in leadership.

She also holds a postgraduate certificate in International Development Studies from the University of Oslo in Norway. Between 2001 and 2006, she was the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Cocoa Processing Company.

She was deputy Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing under President Kufuor’s government, from 2005 to 2006, and became the substantive Minister from 2007 to 2008.

Whilst in parliament as MP for Bantama, she served on various committees such as Works and Housing; Advisory Committee to the Speaker; Employment, Social Welfare and Youth; Foreign Affairs; and Special Budget.

-Starrfmonline