Ghana Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Holds 857H Annual National Convention (2)

“Humanity is but a single brotherhood; so make peace with your brethren “

–The Holy Qur’an

“Love for All, Hatred for None”

Ahmadi Creed

The message of Ahmadiyya was first introduced into Ghana in 1921 by Maulana Alhajj Abdul Raheem Nayyar, a Companion of the Holy Founder and was followed by Missionaries such as Alhajj Maulvi Nazir Ahmad Ali and Alhajj Maulvi Nazir Ahmad Mubashir. From its humble beginnings from Ekrawful and Saltpond, other Missions were opened all over the country through selfless services of zealous and devoted Indian, Pakistani and Ghanaian Missionaries.

Ever since the first Missionary arrived in the then Gold Coast in 1921 to plant the seed of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, the Mission has unceasingly striven to promote religious, moral, spiritual, social and economic development of its members as well as working for religious tolerance and understanding between Muslim and Muslim; and Muslim and non-Muslim. To train the people and make them intellectually, socially, morally and spiritually worthy citizens and to dispel the common misconception that Islam is opposed to secular education, primary, middle and secondary schools have been established in the country by the Mission.

In 1970, when the late Hazrat Hafiz Ahmad, Kalifatul Masih III, then the Supreme Head of the World-wide Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission paid an official visit to Ghana, he initiated for the West Africa sub-region a new Leap Forward Project also known as Nusrat Jahan Scheme which means “Service to the People”. Under this scheme more schools and hospitals including homoeopathic clinics have been opened all over the country. The Mission has therefore been a partner in the progress and development of the country by offering not just religious and spiritual guidance to its members and the general public but also meeting the intellectual and health needs of the citizens of this country.

It is the firm belief of Ahmadis that adherents of various religions can live together in peace and harmony. The religion of Islam requires belief in all the prophets, including Abraham, Moses, Jesus, Krishna, Buddha, Confucious and Zoroaster. Islam regards them all and many more not mentioned here as heavenly teachers born to reform and regenerate man and lead him to God. The Kalifatul highlighted this message of peace and co-existence during his well-received speech at the 75th Convention. The speech touched on the message he delivered at a dinner held to celebrate the inauguration of Western Europe’s largest mosque in London, attended by Members of the Houses of Commons and representative of different churches and faiths.

In his inauguration message, among some of the things he said: “Islam teaches us to always be mindful towards God who is our Creator and to always keep His memory fresh in our hearts and to deal with His creation with love, affection, harmony and tolerance. This is the sum total of the teaching given to us by Muhammed, the Holy Prophet of Islam, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him. So, if this is the teaching of this religion, how can slogans of hatred be shouted from the rooftops of its mosques that are supposed to be the places of worship for its followers? A true Muslim can never raise his voice in hatred against his fellow citizens, nor for that matter against the ruling authority or government of the time. It is the responsibility of a true Muslim that he should remain loyal and fully abide by the laws of the land of which he is subject.”

“The founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, the Promised Messiah, on whom be peace, states: “A true Muslim, who is aware of the teachings of this faith, will always remain sincere and obedient to the government under whose benign shadow he lives his life in peace, Religious difference does not prevent him from true obedience and compliance (Tahfa Qaisariya, page 29). This is the beautiful teaching of Islam, which the Ahmadiyya community practices. Those who have known us or have been in touch with us or have been in touch with us certainly know that is true. They confirm that, as a community, Ahmadi Muslims have always stayed from all evil acts and crimes or anything in breach of any law or which causes any harm or loss to God’s creation”

“As I said earlier, man has been created for only two purposes and they are that man should worship the One and Only God and to inter-act kindly with God’s creation. I also urge you, that irrespective of your faith, creed, race or nationality, you should create in your own areas, an atmosphere of peace and help the suffering mankind. If we fail to act, there appears to be nothing to arrest destruction towards which mankind is rapidly heading. This destruction would be far worse than the destruction caused by the Second World War. Remember, that man cannot know another man till he begins to recognise his God, and, in order to recognise God, you have to pay greater attention to worshiping Him. This seems to be a difficult task in this age, but we will have to turn to him for our own survival”.

In his speech at the 75th Convention, he said to an enthusiastic approval: “I personally know that Ghanaians are more broadminded and courageous than others. I have lived among you for some time and I know your qualities. Some nations have characteristics that they are ready to kill each other over petty matters. But with you, it is very rare that you use any arms in your quarrels. When I was here, I used to tell my friends that if the freedom with which you (Ghanaians) carry cutlass in this country, is reflected in other countries, especially in Asian countries where there are religious fanatics, there would be between five and seven murders every day on every street.

“I am trying to make you understand this because the contact among different countries has become easier and travel has become more frequent, and it is possible that trouble makers from other countries can come and influence your habits. Therefore, no Ahmadi should be impressed by such influences. You should always remember that the duty of an Ahmadi is to remember and worship Allah, to fulfill our obligation to other fellow human beings, serve humanity and create peace in the world.

“Therefore, Allah explains that everyone has a goal that he tries to achieve, because if you have no goal, you have no purpose in life and such people never progress. They are like intoxicated persons who get drunk and lie in one place or if they manage to walk they take a few steps and then fall down. You can observe such scenes. People get drunk on liquor. Therefore, Allah says that those who want to progress in the world, have a goal and that is to excel in goodness. What is goodness or righteousness? As I have said before, righteousness is that you follow the commandments of Allah He has enjoined you to worship.”

“We have to free ourselves intellectually and socially in every way. We have to take our worship to new heights. In worldly affairs we have to get ahead of Europe and America. The people of Europe and America are not super human beings that they have progressed. They have worked hard to attain their objectives. They are always pressed into inventing new things. So, it is your duty that for the betterment of your nation, you should pray to Allah for his assistance and increase your effort. Utilise fully the faculties with which Allah has endowed you so, this would be a good deed because the love of one’s country requires that every Ahmadi should do whatever he or she can for his or her country. The love of one’s country is also an integral part of faith. Therefore every Ahmadi should work selflessly for his country”.

The speeches delivered during the 85th Convention all reflected the thoughts and the words of the Supreme Head. No wonder at anytime and anywhere you introduce yourself that you are an Ahmadi Muslim, the general response is that: “you people are different”.

By Kwame Gyasi