Ghana @ 60: Stonebwoy, Wisa To Thrill Ghanaians In Norway

Stonebwoy

All is set for Ghana @ 60 independence celebrations in Norway from March 10 to 11, for Ghanaians in Norway and other European countries to have a feel of their favourite artistes during the celebration.

The anniversary which, falls on March 6, 2017, will be celebrated with much pomp and pageantry nation-wide by the government and people of Ghana

In Oslo, the Ghana Union in Norway, which is the umbrella organisation representing all other associations in Norway, is putting together a series of events to mark the 60th anniversary.

The celebrations will start with a seminar on March 10 on the topic, “Let Africa Rise”. The seminar seeks to tell the story of African emancipation as narrated by Africans and people of African descent.

The anniversary festivities continue on March 11 with a two-folded program. Part one consists of a dance workshop for children and young adults, led by the renowned dancing group, Tabanka Dance Ensemble.

Part two of the program is a dinner and cultural display, with a speech from Ghana’s ambassador to Scandinavia, and a mega musical concert spearheaded by Ghana’s dancehall capo, Stonebwoy and Wisa Greid. Adjei Dance will also perform Ghanaian cultural dance at the event.

President of Ghana Union in Norway, Desmond Frimpong, has assured the public that all is set for Ghana@60 independence celebration in Norway.

According to him, the festivities are the way Ghanaians in Norway have decided to mark the new age of Ghana and at the same time use the occasion to promote the country’s arts and cultural heritage.

He further noted that the festivities seek to remind Ghanaians abroad of their roots and the need to appreciate Ghanaian artistes and the abundant talents that they possess.

Mr. Frimpong further reiterated that the Ghana@60 celebration in Oslo is a way of projecting Ghanaian artistes to the international community. Artistes such as Bright (Norway) and KgPM (USA & UK) have also been billed for the night.