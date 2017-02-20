Ghana @60 Concert: Ghanaian Gospel Artistes Sidelined – Nacee

Nacee

Ghanaian gospel singer and record producer Nana Osei, popularly called Nacee, has condemned the organisers of Ghana @60 gospel concert for selecting foreign artistes to headline the event instead of local artistes.

Speaking on Abusua FM’s Abusua Drive hosted by Ike Da-Unpredictable, Nacee questioned why local talents were not chosen to headline the concert.

The ‘Onaapo’ hitmaker hinted that huge sums of money are paid to foreign artistes when they headline shows in the country, whilst the locals are not being paid well.

He suggested that the local gospel artistes, especially gospel musicians, be given the opportunity to push their brands.

His complaint comes on the back of the Ghana@60 anniversary concert to be headlined by Don Moen, which has generated mixed feelings among entertainment pundits.

Nacee questioned why Ghanaians accord foreign artistes the respect than local artistes, calling on Ghanaian leaders to break that chain by supporting local artistes and desist from looking down on them.

He further called on church leaders to push the career of gospel artistes to reach international standards.

“We have lots of gospel artistes with talents such as No Tribe, Ernest Opoku, Soni Badu, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters, Koda, Joe Mettle, the list is uncountable. Imagine the money they will spend on Don Moen and his band, can’t we the local artistes perform better to the satisfaction of everyone?” he asked.