Ghana @ 60 Cloth Out

Printex @ 60 Cloth

Printex, a leading textile manufacturer in Ghana, has begun the production of the anniversary cloth for Ghana’s 60th independence celebrations.

The textile company is the first to come out with the Ghana @ 60 Cloth to prepare Ghanaians the 60th independence celebrations on March 6, 2017.

The cloth, which comes in three special quality designs, would hit the market by the end of this week to enable Ghanaians make their purchases.

The cloth has been designed with Sankofa and Gye Nyame symbols, as well as the rainbow colors of Ghana with the Black Star.

The beautiful designs are ideal for men, women and children.

Printex manufactures an amazing assortment of colorful fabrics that are sold in the country and the Sub-Saharan region.