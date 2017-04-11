Ghana 4th Best Place To Invest In Africa- RMB Global Markets Research

Ghana 4th best investment destination

Ghana is the fourth best place to invest in Africa, according to a report by RMB Global Markets Research.

According to the report, Ghana beat countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Cote d’ Ivoire and Algeria as it placed among the top 10 countries on the continent.

The West African oil producing nation also ranked fourth as the country to have attracted the highest amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2015 beating only Morocco in the top five recipients of FDI’s.

The findings was made known by a researcher at RMB Global Markets Research, Ms Celeste Fouconnier during the 2nd edition of the Economic Business Breakfast meeting hosted by the First National Bank in Accra last Thursday.

According to her, in as much as the outcome of the research may sound unrealistic to some Ghanaians, “it must be noted that Ghana is still enjoying a lot of goodwill among investors out there”.

“This is what the country has to leverage to be able to fix the challenges to position itself to attract more FDIs to help accelerate growth of the economy”, she said.

Ms Fouconnier added that during the period under review, Africa as a whole attracted $54 billion in FDIs, representing a 3.1 per cent of the world total FDIs.

According to the report, Accra also beat cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Addis Ababa, Luanda, Kigali among others to rank as the number one for the African Economic Growth hotspots.

-Starrfmonline