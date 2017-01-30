GHAMRO To Hold Election Soon

Kojo Antwi

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), a collective society for music right owners, is set to hold elections for board members in the first quarter of this year, in accordance with the board’s constitution which stipulates they hold elections every two years.

In a statement issued in Accra, GHAMRO mentioned that the Electoral Commission will conduct the electoral process.

According to the collective society, the elections will be conducted in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Bolgatanga, Northern Volta, Wa and Tamale.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Prince Tsegah, it said, “A detailed time table/programme on the dates of opening of nominations, submission of forms, vetting of applicants, publication of applicants, election date, inauguration of new board and all other processes will be made known soon.”

It added, “The board has, therefore, approved the formation of a seven-member elections management committee to manage the administration of the elections with representation from the Attorney General’s Department, Copyright Office, GHAMRO management, solicitors and the Electoral Commission (EC).”

In February 2015, music maestro Kojo Antwi was sworn into office as the chairman of GHAMRO) to serve a two-year term. He was sworn in together with eight other board members.

About 3,700 members of GHAMRO cast their votes to elect new board members for the music rights body.