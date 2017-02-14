GHAMRO Elections Slated For March 8

Kojo Antwi

The Election Management Committee (EMC) of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has disclosed that the election of GHAMRO board members which was scheduled for February 22 this year has been postponed to March 8.

The committee mentioned that the decision to reschedule the date for the elections is to enable the committee to prepare adequately.

“After careful consideration of the processes involved, the committee has decided to extend the whole timetable by extra 14 days to ensure that GHAMRO members have the opportunity to fully participate in the elections,” the committee said in a statement.

The EMC added that the voting centres of Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Bolgatanga, northern Volta, Wa and Tamale remain unchanged.

The committee has announced plans of holding a press briefing on February 15, 2017 to inform members of the media on activities associated with the electoral processes.

The filing of nominations for the GHAMRO elections began on January 30 and ends on February 16, after which nominees will undergo vetting on February 23 and 24.

The committee disclosed that after the elections on March 8, inauguration of the elected board members will take place on March 22 in Accra.