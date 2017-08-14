GHAMRO To Distribute GH¢1m To Musicians

GHAMRO will share GH¢1million as royalties to its members from tomorrow, the board of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), led by Rex Omar, has announced.

The payment, according GHAMRO, is in accordance with the Copyright Law 2005 and its regulatory Legislative Instrument (L.I 1962), GHAMRO.

According to a statement issued by GHAMRO, the payment is the first of the two yearly statutory installment of royalties accrued to its members.

“It’s instructive to note that the amount earmarked to be distributed this August is solely from collections and investments made by the board and management on behalf of members,” the statement said.

GHAMRO clarified that it has not yet received the mandatory payment from government, popularly known as blank levy, and that as soon as GHAMRO receives the blank levy, members will be duly informed and money will be subsequently added to the royalties in the next distribution.

“Music users, namely, radio and TV stations, nightclubs, pubs, restaurants, shopping malls, hotels, banks, amongst others, are hereby, reminded to pay their various licenses to GHAMRO with immediate effect to avoid any embarrassment or possible law suit for failing to comply with the provisions of the Copyright Law of Ghana,” it concluded.