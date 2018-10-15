‘GHALCA Not Part Of Amputee Demo’

Ghana Amputee League Clubs Association

The country’s amputee football umbrella body, Ghana Amputee League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has distanced itself from the Amputee Football Association’s demonstration slated for today.

A release signed by Emmanuel Akpabli, Acting chairman of the Association said, “We, the Ghana Amputee League Clubs Association (GHALCA), would like to inform government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority that we are not part of the demonstration against the state by some of our colleagues on Monday.”

The release added that “our colleagues are playing their professional football in Europe, and so they don’t care what we do here in Ghana, and we in GHALCA will not sit down for them to mess up with our programme and leave us to suffer the consequences.

“GHALCA is not aware of the amputee demonstration against the state, so members of GHALCA will not release their players for such a devastating act.”

GHALCA has proposed the restructuring of amputee football which the National Sports Authority (NSA) is currently working on.

Meanwhile, the demonstrators have vowed to hit the streets to register their displeasure with government over its refusal to fund the team’s preparations for the World Cup scheduled for Mexico from October 24 to November 5.