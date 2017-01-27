GHACEM Rewards Customers

Ghacem MD, Morten Gade (left) handing over an award to a customer

GHACEM Limited has held its annual Customer Appreciation event to acknowledge the immense contributions of its customers and distributors in 2016.

The event, which was held in Takoradi, saw over 75 customers receive various awards for their loyalty.

The event forms part of the GHACEM’s 50th anniversary celebration, which is on the theme, ‘Celebrating Golden Loyalty.’

Kumasi-based distributor, Erduk Company Limited was adjudged overall best distributor, while Clemonic Limited, Kumasi took the 1st Runner Up spot, having sold loads of cement in 2016.

Isaac Owusu Ansah Enterprise took the 2nd Runner-up position.

Other awardees were Nana Owusu Ansah Company Limited, Best Distributors’ Association; Buksons Enterprise, Most Improved distributor.

Obaapa Enterprise took the Brand Association Award; John Ohipeni and Francis Dabanka also took the best collaborative GHACEM team award while the best bulk cement performer award went to Samuel Nyampong.

The best depot transport award went to MPX Contractors Limited and the most promising award went to John AB from Takoradi factory sales.

Nana Philip Archer, Commercial Director of GHACEM, acknowledged the importance of continually rewarding customers, stating that “their hard work has sustained our market leadership for all these years, as such we will continue to support all aspects of their businesses for a mutually beneficial existence.”

In his keynote address, Managing Director of GHACEM, Morten Gade, expressed appreciation to the company’s distributors and direct customers for their loyalty, which has established GHACEM as the market leader and the nation builder for the past 50 years.

He said business environment in 2016 was challenging, explaining that “unfair competition had a toll on the local cement manufacturers.

Mr. Gade called on the new government to put measures in place to create a conducive environment to make industries the engine of economic growth.

GHACEM, he stated, would honour its financial contributions in direct and indirect taxes to the economy and continue with its corporate social responsibility through the GHACEM Cement Foundation which has since its inception donated about 475,000 bags valued over GHȼ13.6 million to health and educational institutions in deprived areas of the country.

On his part, Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, GHACEM Board Member and Paramount chief of Assin Kushea, who chaired the event, implored the customers to be loyal and support the company in its quest to overcome challenges in the cement industry.