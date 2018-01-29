GHACEM Opens New Depot At Sefwi Dwenase

GHACEM Limited has opened a depot at Sefwi Dwenase in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality of the Western Region with a storage capacity of about 60,000 bags (3,000 tonnes) cement.

This volume will be dispatched to the depot on a weekly basis for sale to towns and villages located in the Sefwi-Wiawso Municipality in the Western Region, and its environs only through distributors of GHACEM.

This brings to six the total number of depots by the leading cement manufacturer, as it already has such distribution channels in Kumasi, Techiman, Tamale, Wa and Buipe.

Opening the Depot, Nana Philip Archer, Commercial Director of GHACEM, said the move by the company is to ensure the delivery of high quality cement in the Sefwi-Wiawso area where distributors had a major challenge transporting their goods.

He said the company has invested in the purchase of new trucks to serve the depot and prevent any cement shortage.

Nana Archer entreated the chiefs and people in the area to give GHACEM the necessary support by purchasing its products, touting that GHACEM uses local raw materials, including 25% limestone in the production of its cement products including the Super Rapid, Ghacem Extra and Ghacem Super Strong cement, which when patronised, will have positive impact on Ghana’s economy.

“Our contribution to the growth of Ghana’s economy in fact is enormous. We’ve been consistent with the payment of direct and indirect taxes every year for the past 51 years of operation. 2013 to the end of 2017 alone we paid over GH¢ 1.3 billion meaning every year we pay not less than GH¢260 million. Also our corporate Social responsibility programme, through the GHACEM Cement Foundation, set up in 2002 has since its establishment donated about 500,000 bags of cement to health and educational institutions in the country,” he said.

The event was well attended by high-profile dignitaries and residents from Sefwi Dwenase and Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western Region and its environs.

Okatakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, Paramount Chief of Sefwi-Wiawso, chaired the occasion.

In his remarks, he applauded the board and management of GHACEM for bringing cement closer to the area to spur development, and hoped the new development will pave the way for government to create the Western North Region they have been craving for.

“GHACEM has indeed opened our area with this project as our distributors will not toil bringing cement to us and we believe government will take a cue from this and also bring government closer to us by giving us the Western North region.

Louis Owusu Agyapong, Municipal Chief Executive of Sefwi-Wiawso, who represented the Western Regional Minister, Kwaku Afriyie in his address, observed that the new depot in the region will open the local economy with its employment generation avenue and commended GHACEM for the investment.