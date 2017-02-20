GH¢500,000 To Maintain Buipe Bridge

Kwasi Amoako Atta inetracting with the project manager at Buipe

The Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has stated that government will spend GH¢499,000 for the emergency maintenance of the Buipe bridge in the Central Gonja District in the Northern Region.

The minister hinted that the rehabilitation on the bridge would be cheaper because there would be no external consultants or engineers, but rather engineers from the sector.

According to the minister, the Buipe bridge is in a critical stage and must be worked on as quickly as possible.

Ghana Highway Authority has announced the closure of the Buipe bridge in the Northern Region to enable repair works to be carried out on the bridge.

It has also indicated that the bridge will be closed from 2:00pm to 6:00am and only vehicles weighing up to 20 tonnes will be allowed to cross the bridge between the hours of 6:00am to 2:00pm each day during the period of the repair works.

It has consequently advised motorists travelling to and from the Northern Region to use the following alternative routes North bound (travelling from the south towards Tamale) Kumasi – Techiman – Wenchi – Sawla – Fufulso Junction – Tamale, whilst South bound (travelling from Tamale towards the south) Tamale – Fufulso Junction – Sawla – Wenchi – Techiman.

The road minister stated that there are serious challenges with the Buipe and Yapei bridges and something must be done about it to save the bridge.

He indicated that there have been continuous rehabilitation works going on so that the country does not experience a total collapse of both bridges.

“The long term solution is to replace the bridges and we will carry the advice to government and something must be done quickly,” he pointed out.

Speaking to the media at Buipe, the minister said the sector was taking a look at all bridges in the country because they are an important aspect of the road infrastructure.

The minister disclosed that the ministry has put all the resources together and assured Ghanaians that the engineers will not have problems financially.

He assured Ghanaians that the sector has the dedicated people who are prepared to work day and night to make sure that the road is in good shape.

Mr Amoako Atta appealed to motorists to adhere to directional and safety signs that would be made available at appropriate locations on the corridor.

(kombat.eric@yahoo.com)

FROM Eric Kombat, Buipe