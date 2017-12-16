GH¢3.9m For New Regions

Dan Kwaku Botwe

The Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe, on Thursday told parliament that an amount of GH¢3,888,970 had been budgeted for the ministry toward the creation of at least four new regions out of the Western, Volta, Brong-Ahafo and Northern Regions in 2018.

He said in 2017, GH¢1 million was given to the ministry for its sensitization workshops as well as goods and services, out of which GH¢773,250 had been dispensed

The minister made this known when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, asked him in the house how much in total would cost the nation to create the intended new regions.

Mr Dan Botwe indicated that out of the GH¢3.9 million budgeted for next year, GH¢2.5 million is meant for goods and services, GH¢1 million would be used for capital expenditure while GH¢350,000 would be used on compensation for employees.

“The ministry’s major activities to be implemented under goods and services include conduct of stakeholders’ sensitization workshop, conduct of socio-economic surveys and to facilitate the conduct of information, education and communication programmes in collaboration with Information Services Department (ISD) and National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE),” the minister said.

He said GH¢435,286 had been spent this year to organize a series of sensitization workshops to deepen the knowledge and understanding of various institutions on the processes and modalities involved in the creation of new regions

He said the ministry had met the Western, Volta, Brong-Ahafo and Northern Regional Houses of Chiefs, the National House of Chiefs, the Council of State, MPs from the regions where new ones are to be created as well as relevant departments and agencies under the auspices of the Volta, Western, Brong-Ahafo and Northern Regional Coordinating Councils.

According to Mr Botwe, pursuant to Constitutional Instrument (C.I 105), the work of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the President Akufo-Addo would include consultative meetings and workshops, public hearings and other engagements.