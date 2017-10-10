Gh¢232m Sank Into Restored Allowance – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The restored monthly allowances of nurse-trainees will cost the government Gh¢232 million this academic year, according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Restoring the allowance was an integral campaign message of Akufo-Addo going into the 2016 polls after the Mahama administration cancelled it in 2014.

Speaking during the launch of the restored allowance Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said about 58, 000 health trainees comprising nurses and midwives will be paid monthly allowance of Gh¢400 each during the 2017 and 2018 academic year.

“Today is a happy day for the people of Ghana. The restoration of this allowance was of utmost importance. It was not meant for political vote. We think it was necessary to provide the relevant incentive to make it possible,” Akufo-Addo told the excited crowd in Sunyani.

According to him, the cancellation of the allowance in 2014 “brought untold hardships to 1000s of midwives and nurses.”

“Many of your colleagues were demotivated and demoralised. The NPP government heard your cry and promised to restore the allowances. I’m ready to fulfil the pledge we made to you,” Nana Addo noted.

He assured his “professional cynics and skeptics” the restoration of the trainees’ allowance has come to stay.

“I wish to assure you that with the proper management of our finances, the nation’s budget can accommodate it. I have chosen to invest in the education and future of our young men and women,” the president opined.

The trainees who were visibly happy over the restored allowance expressed their gratitude to the government through the health minister Dr Kwaku Agyemang Manu.

-Starrfmonline