GGBL Rewards Key Distributors

Stephen Nirenstein, Ag. MD of GGBL presenting dummy truck keys to Kenneth Anewenah, MD of Lesken Enterprise Limited

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL) has rewarded its best performing key distributors at the 2017 Key Distributor Conference held in Sunyani.

The annual conference affords GGBL and its key distributors the opportunity to strategize and deliberate on a shared vision that will improve consumer brands experience for the new financial year and was under the theme, ‘Taking Over – Going Higher.’

Luck Ochieng, Sales Director of GGBL said, “Our key distributors are key partners of our business and every year we meet to evaluate our performance and partnership to ensure we deliver the best product and experience to our customers and consumers. We also use this opportunity to celebrate our best performing distributors for the past year, which is true to our purpose of celebrating life everyday, everywhere. I am encouraged by the passion and commitment we share with our distributors to maintain and extend our leadership in Ghana’s beverage industry.”

For recognition, the key distributors, which are grouped in three categories (Gold, Silver and Bronze), were judged based on their sales out target, journey plan adherence, inventory and account management, among others.

Lesken Enterprise based in Bolgatanga was adjudged the best KD in the gold category for exceptionally delivering on each of the judging criterion.

He was presented with brand new 709 Tata Truck, while Double C Enterprise based in Koforidua came up second in the gold category and was presented with a 407 Tata Truck and Blue Banana Ventures located in Kumasi was adjudged third, taking GH¢15,000.00 worth of furniture.

Other winners were Primus Distributions Limited – Overall Best KD in the Silver Category; Magfrimp Enterprise – Overall Best in the Bronze Category.

All winners were rewarded with a variety of prizes to improve their business performance.

A business desk report