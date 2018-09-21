GFZB CEO Donates Musical Instruments, Others To GHANASS

Michael Okyere Baafi (in white) presenting the items to Very Rev. Abraham Osei Donkor

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Board (GFZB), Michael Okyere Baafi, has donated a set of musical instruments to Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) in Koforidua.

According to Mr. Okyere Baafi, an old student of GHANASS, the donation formed part of his contribution to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

In addition to the musical instruments, Mr. Okyere Baafi also donated other items like bags of rice, textbooks, among others.

During the presentation, he revealed that he has been inspired to raise the standard of education in Koforidua and beyond.

He also promised to donate some computers in order to enhance the teaching and learning of information, communication and technology (ICT).

The Headmaster of GHANASS, Very Rev. Abraham Osei Donkor, expressed his gratitude to past students of the school for their support for infrastructural development and improvement of the academic standard of the school.

He, however, called on past students of GHANASS who have not yet contributed their quota towards the development the school to emulate Mr. Okyere Baafi’s shining example.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua