GFA Veep Sure Of Aduana Success

Aduana Stars CAF Champions League return leg against ES Setif next week is a mountain to climb, but Ghana FA vice-president, George Afriyie, insists that it’s not a mission impossible.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions take a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg courtesy Sam Adams’ 72nd minute spot kick.

However, there are widespread fears the Ghanaian side could crumble under the weight of expectation ahead of the reverse fixture in Setif next week.

But Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie insists it’s not a mission impossible.

“It’s football but we must concede that Setif is a good team. They are tactically and technically disciplined,” he said

“They know what to do at what time. They know when to close in and open up. They know what they came here for.

“It has to take the technical team of Aduana Stars to re-strategise and plan

“However, it’s not a mission impossible. Anything can happen.

“You know in games like this, I would adopt an away strategy to frustrate them. Sit back and open up when it’s necessary.”

The return leg will be played on an empty stadium.