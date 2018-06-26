GFA Pledges To Comply… With Legal Proceedings

A member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Wilfred Osei Kweku, says members of the association who have been implicated in latest investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas will submit to all criminal proceedings.

Government, which is currently taking steps to dissolve the GFA, has secured a 10-day court injunction on football activities in the country.

However, the two powerful-decision making organs of the GFA- the Executive Committee and Emergency Committee, remain functional, with a number of the indicted members still active.

Mr Kweku insisted that internal measures had been set in motion to remove the indicted individuals according to the stipulated procedure.

“The commencement of the FA’s internal processes to remove those found culpable is not an attempt to thwart the efforts of the State to bring them to book, he stated.

“The Executive does not have the power to force any member to resign. It does not mean that if you have been indicted you are no longer part of the FA.

“One has to go through the legal processes immediately after asking some of our colleague and other staff members, who have been implicated in the piece to step aside. We have also referred the matter to the Ethics Committee. This is not to say that all criminal proceedings have been curtailed, that is far from it.

“We are Ghanaians and are subject to the laws of Ghana,” he disclosed on Citi Fm’s Eye Witness news.

Meanwhile, government has stated that it’s putting interim measures in place to resume football activities in the country following its recent meeting with FIFA.