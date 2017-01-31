GFA Imposes $2,500 Fine On Brimah Over Insulting Comments

Razak Brimah

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) held a meeting on Tuesday morning, to examine comments made by goalkeeper Razak Brimah on social media.

The meeting was necessitated by the unfortunate words used by Brimah which management finds unacceptable.

We have also received a written apology from Brimah over the comments which we have considered in reaching a decision.

Management determined that Brimah’s comments on social media were in violation of Article 6(1)& (2) of the Black Stars Code of Conduct which provides as follows:

1) During the periods of camping all members of the Delegation, particularly players are forbidden to engage in any discussions, and/or any form of communication with player agents, scouts, journalists and all other unauthorized personnel except with the express permission of the Head Coach or Leader of Delegation.

2) Any player who violates Clause 1 of this article shall be subject to a fine of not less than $1,000.00 In pursuance thereof, the GFA has decided to impose a fine of $2,500 on Brimah which will be donated to a charity in Ghana.

We render an unqualified apology to the general public.

We will continue to count on the unflinching support of Ghanaians to help us win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

-Myjoyonline