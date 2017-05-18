GFA Freezes Grant’s Salary

Avram Grant

The Ghana FA has frozen financial entitlements to former coach Avram Grant for failing to produce a report on the team’s failed attempt at clinching of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Chelsea manager supervised the team’s fourth-placed finish at the continental showpiece in Gabon.

The Israeli gaffer failed to end a long wait for an African crown and threw in the towel after the disappointing output.

Grant has failed to produce a report on the country’s poor showing in Gabon – leading to the decision to freeze his final payoff.

Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie has revealed the 61-year-old will not receive his salary until he produces the report.

“We have decided to hold on to the payment until he produces his report, up till now he has not submitted it, we are still waiting to receive it,” he told the media.

“Until then we are not going to pay his last salary.”

Grant enjoyed a decent run in charge in his first year where he guided the side to clinch silver at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

But his final year ended poorly after the team finished fourth.