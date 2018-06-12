GFA Changes To GFF

Government is making frantic efforts to find a lasting solution to the current Ghana Football Association (GFA) house cleaning exercise, this writer has gathered.

A source from high corridors in the country has indicated that government through the Attorney General’s Department has triggered both Acts 179; the Company’s Act, as well as Act 180, the Official Liquidation Act.

The Act has the power to dissolve GFA and set to replace it with Ghana Football Federation (GFF), a move government would announce soon, per our checks.

The decision to dissolve GFA has been necessitated by the recent Tiger Eye PI documentary titled Number 12.

The said video captured former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi and other football officials allegedly committing various anomalies.

That has led to the ban of the football chief by FIFA and the latter’s resignation as GFA boss, CAF Vice President, WAFU Zone B boss and FIFA Executive Council.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum