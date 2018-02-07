GFA Calls Off Congress

GFA

The Ghana Football Association has been compelled by the injunction placed on the commencement of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League by Accra Great Olympics to call off the 24th Ordinary Congress of the federation.

Scheduled to come off between Wednesday, 7th February and Friday 9th February, the Congress, which is the highest decision-making body of the federation was scheduled to take place to evaluate the ended season and to strategize for the upcoming season.

With the injunction on the start of the league and Congress, the Ghana Football Association has announced that Congress has been called off indefinitely.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indefinitely postponed the 24th Ordinary Session of Congress which was scheduled to be held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram on Thursday, February 8, 2018,” a statement on the website of the federation reads:

“This postponement is as a result of a legal action brought against the Association by Accra Great Olympics Football Club Limited.

“The GFA has also indefinitely postponed its much-publicized GFA Seminar for the Premier, Division One, Women League clubs, Match Officials and the Media scheduled for Wednesday February 7 at the GSCE in Prampram.

“The GFA sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this postponement,” it added.

The start of the Ghana Premier League and Division One League have, therefore, been thrown into massive uncertainty with clubs not sure of when the season will commence.