GFA Boost For UG

Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Sports Directorate of the University of Ghana (UG) has received a major financial boost from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The country’s football governing body has donated GH¢32,000 to the tertiary institution for the re-grassing of the ongoing refurbishment of the main football field.

It forms part of the GFA with the sports directorate partnership fostered in October 2016.

In the partnership pact, the GFA is to help the Sports Directorate with Technical and Logistical support while the Sports Directorate, through its programmes and the newly established Department for Physical Education and Sport Studies under the College of Education, provide the GFA capacity building and development through workshops, seminars, short courses, Diploma Courses and Degree programmes in sports.

It is worth mentioning that the President of GFA is a member of the University of Ghana Sports Advisory Board.

The Director of Sports, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu lauded the GFA for the support saying, “I am happy for this kind gesture by the GFA, the custodians of football in the country. This move is in the right direction and actually gives meaning to the synergy between academia and industry which is worthy of emulation by other institutions.”

He added that “We look forward for more of such collaboration from other industry players and it is our hope that UG sports infrastructure will be a place of envy in very few years to come.”

Meanwhile, the Sports Directorate has ensured collaboration and synergy with other Units of the university in these infrastructure exercises. The Curator and Landscape Architects on the project are from the Physical Development and Municipal Services Directorate. The Institute of Environment and Sanitation Studies also provided Compost for enriching the soil.

In addition, the coaches and grounds people from the Sports Directorate are heavily involved on the field to ensure the success of the projects at a lesser cost.

