GFA Begs For More Time …Over AG Suit

Gloria Akuffo, Attorney General

Lawyers for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have prayed an Accra High Court to give them time to study and respond to a motion for interlocutory injunction filed by the Attorney-General.

The office of the Attorney-General had filed a suit seeking an interlocutory injunction to restrain the officials of the football governing body in the country from performing their duties as government takes the necessary steps to restructure the association.

This follows an expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which captured some officials of GFA as well as its president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in alleged acts of corruption to influence outcomes of matches; among others.

The court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu on June 12, 2018 placed a 10-day injunction on the GFA officials after the A-G, Gloria Afua Akuffo averred that the body has become a place of “self-aggrandizement”.

The injunction having expired, the AG filed another application and subsequently served a motion on notice on the GFA.

Appearing before the court yesterday, private legal practitioner, Abu Juan, who held the brief of Thaddeus Sory, told the court that they were only served with the suit last Friday hence could not respond to it.

He therefore prayed the court to adjourn the matter to give them time to study the suit and respond to the issues raised.

Justice Asiedu subsequently adjourned the matter to July 12, 2018 for hearing to commence.

Anas Video

The latest investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has exposed some alleged acts of corruption in the GFA where some officials were captured on tape taking money to influence the outcome of football matches as well the selection of players for the national team.

The investigative piece which has caught the former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi in the web, covers the 2018 Commonwealth games, 2014 world cup in Brazil, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, GFA, the Ghana FA Cup as well the women’s league.

The work which initially focused on football matters in the country eventually diverted to political and investment matters as the GFA boss tried to convince ‘investors’ that he had what it took to influence the business community in the country.

He discussed a certain $12 million deal with his ‘investors’, who unknown to him were from the Tiger Eye PI – and that was how the name of the President, his Vice and some government officials came in.

Mr. Nyantakyi has since resigned from his post as president of the GFA.

Following the expose, the AG filed a motion to place an injunction on officials of the GFA.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak