GFA Appoints Maxwell Konadu As Caretaker Coach For Black Stars

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Maxwell Konadu as the caretaker Black Stars coach until a substantive head coach is appointed.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting Tuesday following Avram Grant’s departure after AFCON 2017 in Gabon.

According to an executive member of the Ghana FA in charge of marketing, Frank Nelson Nwonkolo, they are still in hunt for a new coach to replace the Israeli in the coming days.

“Everybody is aware Grant’s contract ends today but for now assistant coach Maxwell Konadu will lead the Black Stars till a substantive coach is appointed. Konadu will be supported by the technical directorate of the FA,” Nelson told Starr Sports.

The former Kotoko goal poacher has been a deputy coach of the Black Stars since 2012 and will be in charge until a new man comes to handle the team.

He will be preparing the local Black Stars for the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso in March.

