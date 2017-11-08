Get Behind Me… Moyes

David Moyes

David Moyes has called for West Ham fans to get behind him after being confirmed as their new manager.

The former Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss has been handed an initial six-month deal, taking him through until the end of the season, after replacing Slaven Bilic who was sacked on Monday.

Croatian boss Bilic oversaw a difficult start to the campaign, managing just two wins from 11 Premier League matches before leaving with the club in the relegation zone.

The Scot’s task is to establish the Hammers in mid-table. He is expected to appoint former England international Stuart Pearce as part of his coaching staff.

Alan Irvine and Chris Woods, who are already at the London Stadium as goalkeeping coaches, will also be part of the 54-year-old’s team.

Moyes is expected to take training for the first time on Tuesday and his first match will be at Watford on November 19.

In his unveiling video on West Ham’s Twitter account, Moyes attempted to rally the fans, saying: ‘I’m really looking forward to meeting the supporters, being in the stadium with them.

‘I’m looking forward to seeing them getting right behind the team and my team also. We need the support, we need everyone with us.

‘It’s a big job we have in hand now but I’m sure with everybody together, we can get the right results between now and the end of the season.’

Moyes signed a six-year contract with Manchester United back in 2013, which would have taken him through until 2019.

But he left after just nine months at Old Trafford and has since managed Real Sociedad, Sunderland and now West Ham.

1998-2002 Preston North End

2002-2013 Everton

2013-2014 Manchester United

2014-2015 Real Sociedad

2016-2017 Sunderland

2017- West Ham United