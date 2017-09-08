Gerrard Gets Liverpool Job

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard will manage Liverpool in the UEFA Youth League, the club have confirmed.

As a result of the first team reaching the group stages of the Champions League, Liverpool have been entered in the European youth competition for the second time.

The under-19s are placed in an identical group to the first team, which will see them play Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor, while mirroring the schedule of Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad.

It will be Gerrard’s first opportunity to manage in Europe, having started his role as U18s manager this season.

He begins the UEFA Youth League campaign on Wednesday when his team face Sevilla — just hours before the Champions League meeting between the two sides at Anfield.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo last month, Gerrard believed the tournament provided his youngsters with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent on a big stage.

“It’s another carrot that we dangle in front of the players, ‘Do you want to be part of an U19 team to follow the first team round Europe?'” Gerrard said.

“For me I’d want that chance, I’d want that experience, I think it’s fantastic for them.”

The UEFA Youth League was first introduced in the 2013-14 season, with Barcelona, Chelsea (twice) and, most recently, FC Salzburg all winning the competition.