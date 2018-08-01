Germany Won’t Miss Ozil… Matthaus

Mesut Ozil

Lothar Matthaus says Mesut Ozil’s retirement from international football will not be a big loss for the German national side, but says the national association (DFB) must use the controversy to effect change.

Ozil brought an end to his Germany career citing mistreatment and discrimination from the German Football Federation and went as far as accusing sections of the press of racist treatment.

The 29-year-old sparked controversy for being pictured with Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and felt the lack of support from the DFB left him exposed to the full force of his harshest critics.

With a Turkish background, Ozil was supposed to be a symbol for cultural integration in Germany but has since become the very opposite. His decision to retire as a result has forced the country to look at their deepening divisions between communities.

And it is exactly that with which Matthaus believes the Ozil controversy can force the DFB and German culture in the right direction.

‘Mesut has been a great performer in the national team for eight years, but for a year and a half, I have not liked [his displays],’ Matthaus told Kicker. ‘But I have criticised him for that, everything else does not interest me.

‘From a sporting perspective – even if it sounds harsh – it is not a loss, but a chance to change something in this position.

‘It could have been dealt with better from the beginning, as many people were involved. It is a pity and sad that it did not work, because Ozil has done much for German football.

‘The topic has been underestimated from the start, even by the DFB. Anyone can take pictures with who they want, but then they have to be prepared to face criticism and give answers – it was drawn out for too long.’