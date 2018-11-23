German Firm, Kotoko To Strike Deal

Dr. Kwame Kyei

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have held discussions with German-based revenue mobilisation and consultancy firm, Scheer Group, over a global partnership deal.

Management of the Porcupine Warriors and representatives of the German company had held talks at the club’s secretariat on Wednesday.

Scheer Group was represented by Managing Director, Michael Hofbauer, and staff, Ahmed Selim, Salah Salaam, Anne-Marie Obimpeh and Nana Kwarteng.

The group was accompanied by former Asante Kotoko player, coach and board member, Malik Jabir.

Kotoko management was represented by Chief Executive Officer, George Amoako; Policy Analyst, Dr. Yaw Amo Sarpong; Administrative Manager, Rose Padmore; and Deputy Accra Representative and Communications Team Member, Nana Kwame Dankwah.

The deliberations were not conclusive but reached an advanced stage, and management told asantekotoko sc.com that Scheer Group will become Asante Kotoko’s business consultant, both in Ghana and abroad, if an agreement is made.

The firm, according to management, will also offer consultancy services to the running of the club’s media handles, aside securing corporate sponsors and investors for the expansion of the club’s infrastructural base and the collection of data for supporters’ mobilisation.