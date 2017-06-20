Georgina Wood Officially Joins Council Of State

President Akufo-Addo has sworn in the former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood as a member of the Council of State.

This comes about two weeks after the President announced her appointment to the Council through a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Speaking at the swearing in, Nana Akufo-Addo said the former Chief Justice has a rich vein of information and experience to help him in the administration of the country.

He said he was confident that Georgina Wood will “do a good job” for the country. In her address, Georgina Wood expressed her appreciation to the president for the honour, and pledged her loyalty to Ghanaians and the constitution.

“I do recognize that largely, the constitutional role of the Council of State is consultative and advisory, but I do also recognize the crucial importance it plays in the governance of this nation and having listened to you a number of times spell out your vision and the goals that you have for this country, job creation, improving the economy, job creation and fight against corruption and impunity, all which are meant to enhance the lives of the good people of Ghana, Mr. President you can count on my loyalty to the people of Ghana and to the constitution,” she said.

Following her swearing in, Georgina Wood joins the Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Sam Okudzeto, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Mrs Alberta Cudjoe, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr. Margaret Amoakohene, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Mrs. Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah, and Mr. Paa Kofi Ansong who are all members of the council.

Other members are Lt. General J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, is also an ex-officio member of the Council in furtherance of Article 89(2) (b).

