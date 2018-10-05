George Quaye Resigns From Menzgold

George Quaye

The Head of Communications at gold dealership, Menzgold, George Quaye, has resigned.

Joy Business understands that he tendered in his resignation on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Possible reasons

It is not yet clear what might have influenced Mr Quaye’s decision to part ways with the embattled gold dealership.

However, sources tell Joy Business that the current development at the firm, particularly regulatory issues with the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchanges Commission could have contributed to his abrupt exit.

The sources also cite a hushed internal strife between Mr Quaye and the management of Menzgold as a possible reason for resignation.

George Quaye and Menzgold

George Quaye was in August this year appointed as the Head of Communications of Menzgold.

His appointment came as a shock to some in the communications industry because of his background as an entertainment pundit and TV production heavyweight.

He has worked at production and event company, Charter House, for almost 12 years where he also served as Head of Communications before he moved to Menzgold.

Mr. Quaye joined Menzgold at a time when the firm was facing troubles with state regulators about the firm’s operations.

-Myjoyonline