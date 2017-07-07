George Jahraa To Launch Tour In US

George Jahraa

West African Movies Inc., organisers of George Jahraa’s upcoming US tour, have officially confirmed that the tour which will kick off in September will end in December 2017.

The tour, according to organisers, will be launched in the States after the arrival of artistes such as Yaw Labito, Emmanuel Baffoe Anokye, Belinda Oku, among many others, alongside the headline artiste, George Jahraa.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West African Movies Inc., Francis Okyere, who is the brain behind the tour, promised that the tour would be a historic one.

Mr Okyere disclosed that the tour is a unique platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture on the international music platform.

The objective of the tour is to promote and market Ghanaian music in the States and bring key stakeholders together to support the cause of Ghanaian music.

It is expected to create the biggest platform in the States to market and promote Ghana’s tourism industry to the world.

He stressed that patrons will be treated to refreshing musical performances from all the musicians who will be performing with some of the US-based Ghanaian artistes.