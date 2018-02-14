George Jahraa Confirms US Tours In May

George Jahraa

The management of George Jahraa and the Hakadunia Squad International and Cultural Group will embark on a four month tour of the United States of America.

The tour will involve live musical and cultural performances in some selected cities like New York, USA, where the highlife musician, his band and the cultural group are expected to showcase music and dance pieces rich in Ghanaian traditional and contemporary rhythms.

According to the management of George Jahraa, the impending tour which will feature some selected Ghanaian highlife artistes such as Yaw Labito, Ajoa Smart, Emmanuel Baffoe, Kwame Anokye (Daddy Lumba Jnr) among others, will kick off on May 26 and end in September this year.

The highlife singer is sure to surprise his fans in Europe with magnificent and electrifying performances.

The tour promises to be the biggest to ever hit the States from Ghana and all the musicians who have been named for the tour are known for their unique talents and electrifying stagecraft.

The tour is being organised to promote and market Ghanaian highlife music and culture to the outside world. It will be used to raise funds to assist some of the needy institutions in the country.