George Andah Discharged From Hospital

George Andah

Deputy Minister of Communication, George Andah, has expressed gratitude for the support and well wishes shown him following his motor accident.



After spending about 14 days on admission at the 37 Military hospital, he was discharged on Friday, 16 November 2018.



Mr Andah’s SUV had a head-on collision with a tipper truck loaded with sand at Awutu-Loye on Saturday, 3 November 2018 while coming from Awutu-Budumburam.



His car got mangled severely.



Apart from Mr Andah, his driver, a police guard and two officials of the governing New Patriotic Party, who were travelling with the Deputy Minister, also got injured. The driver of the tipper truck was also injured.



Mr Andah and all the other victims were airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for treatment.



Below is a copy of what Mr Andah wrote:



Dear Partners in Change,



It is by Grace and Blessings that I am writing to inform you of my discharge from the 37 Military Hospital, and taking the next steps closer to a clean bill of health.



Yesterday was a multiple portion of blessing for me.

As I listened to the Hon. Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta from my hospital bed, delivering the 2019 budget statement, which is set to grow the economy and improve our livelihood. I was excited amongst others to hear the confirmation that that Swedru-Bawjiase-Adeiso road had been picked for completion this coming year. As if that wasn’t enough, the doctors walked in surprisingly announcing my discharge.



To my team who were involved in the accident, my prayers continue to be with each of you as you also continue your journey of recovery. May God be with and strengthen you.



To the medical staff at the St. Gregory medical facility, I offer overwhelming appreciation for the passion with which your duty was delivered. You took the first few hours to stabilise us, and put hope into the situation and I can’t be more grateful.



To the Emergency Medical Response team, my team and I are immensely thankful for your life-saving efforts.



To the medical team of the 37 Military Hospital, who ensured the team and I received the best medical care possible, your professionalism, expertise and attentiveness were exemplary and most appreciated. I pray that for every drop we have received from you, the Lord offers you a fountain.



To the local communities, all constituents of Awutu Senya West, Constituency Executives, my DCE, I am grateful.



To H.E the President, H.E the Vice President, Right Hon. Speaker, my Boss Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, MoC and Agency colleagues, the government team, colleague Parliamentarians, all well-wishers who gathered to give their love, solidarity and support and to all those who went above the normal call of duty to organise medical assistance, I say thank you and God bless you.



To my Andah, Hagan, Barning family, my personal friends, OAA 87, what can I say? You took charge, sacrificed and made me whole again.



To Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, all the Catholic Priests and Pastors from various denominations, who held vigils, prayer services, the countless goodwill messages and positive thoughts, I pray that the same courtesy be extended to all who find themselves in the position I found myself, as this will increase hope and confidence in humanity.



To the National Chief Imam and all Imams who tarried for us during Jumat, we say shukraan jazilaan.



To everyone else that I may not have referenced personally, you are recognised and appreciated.



Last but not the least, I call on all partners in change, to join us in giving thanks to the Almighty for the grace and mercy he has shown us. Great indeed is His faithfulness. We thank the Lord for having saved and given us yet another chance to experience His goodness.



Let us remember in our time of thanksgiving, to also commit to prayer, all other vehicular victims and their families.



Thank you all and God bless.



– Nenyi George Andah



AMDG