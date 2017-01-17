Gender Ministry Presents Pickups to Police

COP Prosper Agblor receiving the keys to the vehicles

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has presented three pickups to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the criminal investigations department to help rescue trafficked victims.

The vehicles, according to the executive secretary in charge of human trafficking at the ministry, Victoria Natsu, were acquired by the government to support the activities of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

She said human trafficking is a trans-national crime and modern day slavery which affects the socio- economic and psychological development of victims.

“No single country can fight this crime and so there is the need for us to equip the Ghana Police Service to fight this crime.”

The director general in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Prosper Kwami Agblor who received the keys to the vehicles on behalf of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit cautioned human traffickers to desist from the act.

He said, now the police have opened an anti human trafficking unit at the Kotoka International Airport to see to it that no trafficker escapes arrest.

He said the unit will continue to work hard to save victims from the hands of their traffickers.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey