Gender Minister Warns LEAP Fraudsters

Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba has bemoaned a situation where some people use Facebook in the name of the Gender Ministry to defraud people by demanding GH¢400 from them as registration fee for the LEAP program.

The fraudsters normally direct the victims to pay the fees through mobile money.

According to her, the law would deal drastically with anybody who is caught in connection with that.

She has therefore warned the public not to pay any money to anyone either on the Internet or through mobile money.

The minister made this known during a working visit at Cape Coast on Wednesday and to monitor the disbursement of funds to 172 LEAP beneficiaries at Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region

She stressed the need to monitor the cash transfer whenever LEAP is being paid to beneficiaries, adding that the cash transfer was the 48thcycle of payment since LEAP policy was instituted.

Madam Djaba urged the beneficiaries to use their money to sustain their health by eating healthy foods instead of spending it on cloths and other unnecessary items.

She disclosed that patients of fistula, tuberculosis, stroke, hole in heart among others would also benefit from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme.

The patients, she said, would also be trained in Kente weaving, soap making among others to enable them move out of poverty.

Email:annanjoseph970@gmail.com

From Joseph Annan, Mankessim