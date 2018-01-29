GCNet Thanks God

Alwin Hoegerle and Emmanuel Darko, General Manager and Deputy General Manager (middle) hold hands with other stakeholders in prayer during the fifth annual thanksgiving service.

Management and staff of the Ghana Community Network Services (GCNet) has held its fifth annual thanksgiving service to thank God for successful business operations in 2017.

The service was themed, “Thanksgiving and Praise.”

Welcoming attendants, Dr Nortey Omaboe, Executive Chairman, thanked all stakeholders for their support which enabled GCNet to deliver excellent services to its clients.

“We manage the lifeblood of the economy (revenue), and it is by divine intervention that the goals we set for ourselves are achieved,” Dr Omaboe said.

He reminded management and staff of the company to allow the values of quality service, innovation, integrity and professionalism to transcend everything that they do.

Deputy Managing Director of GCNet, Emmanuel Darko, remarked that GCNet was ready to collaborate with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to realise this year’s revenue target of over GH¢39 billion.

He reiterated GCNet’s commitment to deploying new innovative e-Applications to remain a trusted partner in national development.

Rev Andy Yawson, Resident Pastor of the Kingsway International Christian Centre, in a sermon, urged the company to remain steadfast despite the numerous challenges, and assured staff that the grace of God was available always to see them through any situation as a key asset to the nation.

The service was attended by members of GCNet’s board, management and staff, representatives from the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Ecobank Ghana and SGS Ghana, among others.

A business desk report