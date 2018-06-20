GCB Supports Kumasi-Kejetia Kayayei Centre

Anselm Ransford Sowah (Left), GCB Managing Director

The Managing Director of GCB Bank Limited Anselm Ransford Sowah, says supporting deprived young ladies (Kayayei) should be a priority of everyone.

He made this during the commissioning of the Kumasi-Kejetia Kayayei Resettlement Center which saw GCB donating a 75’ Led TV worth Ghc 93,000.

The gesture was aimed at promoting savings, women values and advancement in Ghana.

The seasoned banker called on Non Governmental Organizations (NGO), philanthropists to come out with ideas or inputs towards bringing future and welfare for what he described as precious and hard working women.

The Project Director of the Pamela Bridgewater Project Yahaya Alhassan in expressing his appreciation to Sowah and GBC, reiterated said that apart from Led TV, the organization has already installed the Public Address System which can reach as far as East, West, North and South of the market to reach out to head-porters and market.

He said the initiative is aimed at educating women and other groups on important social topics such as health and education for their children.

Alhassan noted that the anti human traffic Unit will use the PAS to sensitize the girls (Kayayei) on the dangers of human trafficking, from the north to the southern part in search of menial jobs.

“The trafficking unit at Kejetia is set to launch a campaign against trafficking of girls is due to the fact that Kumasi-Kejetia has become an important transit point for the traffickers, who transport the vulnerable girls to places such as Tema and Accra,” he revealed.

The Kejetia Kayayei Resettlement Center has a Data Collection Department which would also welcome local and foreign volunteers, who will be tasked to monitor and collect demographic data of disadvantaged girls and assess the training needs of the head-porters and recommend appropriate training programs.

The Outreach Unit of the Center is tasked with educating the disadvantaged girls and women on the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS, pre-marital sex, and teenage pregnancies which are major challenges for the girls.

In addition, a Marriage Redress Center which would have a team of local and foreign volunteers who are endowed the law to assist in addressing marital issues for market women and Kayayei.