GCB Donates To Commonwealth, Library, Other

Ernest Agbesi (left) presenting the computers to Paa Kwesi Yankey of the University Ghana Alumni Association

GCB Bank Limited has donated a total of GH¢302,646.00 to five institutions towards the improvement of education and health.

The five institutions include the Commonwealth Hall Library of the University of Ghana, Legon, which was refurbished and presented with 10 computers and accessories amounting to GH¢42,640.00.

Other beneficiaries are the Accident and Orthopaedic Centre of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital-GH¢50,000, Typhoid Research Project-GH¢30,000 and the Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund- GH¢20,000.

A six-classroom block for the Bomaa Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) in the Brong-Ahafo Region is under construction at an estimated cost of GH¢160,000, courtesy GCB.

The Managing Director of the bank, Ernest Mawuli Agbesi, at the presentation ceremony, said the bank is proud to offer assistance to the health and education sectors, which are crucial to national development.

He recalled the recent handing over of a 1,200 capacity examination/lecture theatre the bank funded for the University of Ghana.

The GH¢4.9 million building complex is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities that provide a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

Mr. Agbesi said in furtherance of quality healthcare delivery, the bank supported the Graft Foundation in its reconstructive surgery programme, which positively impacted the lives of some 87 people.

GCB also sponsored a GH¢30,000 eye-screening campaign, which provided treatment for some 3,000 people with eye diseases between September and October in Takoradi and Accra, this year.

A second donation of GH¢30,000 has been made towards the ongoing Typhoid Research Project being handled by doctors of the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

President of the University of Ghana Alumni Association, Paa Kwesi Yankey, thanked the bank and MD for the continuous support to the university.

Dr. Frederick Kwarteng, Head of Department at the Accident and Orthopedics Department at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, thanked the bank for its support in refurbishing the wards at the Orthopedic Department.

Alhaji Mamah Gado Mohammed and Alhaji Khuzaima M. Osman, Chairman and General Secretary of Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu Education Trust Fund received the GH¢20,000 on behalf of the National Chief Imam.