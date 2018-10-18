GBF To Celebrate Amb. Quarcoo

Ray Quarcoo

THE Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) will stage a special boxing competition in honour of Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, former GBF boss at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Stadium.

It will precede this year’s election of AIBA to be held in Russia on November 2, 2018.

President of the GBF, George Lamptey said in an interview that the event would also be used to mark the 83rd birthday anniversary of Ambassador Ray Quarcoo.

He said a series of events will be held in Ambassador Quarcoo’s honour having played a big role in the success story of amateur boxing in particular and sports in general in Ghana.