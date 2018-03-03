GBA Speaks On Robberies

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has waded into the spate of armed robberies in the country in recent times, which is creating security concerns.

A statement issued in Bolgatanga and jointly signed by Benson Nutsukpui, President and Justin Amenuvor, Secretary of the GBA, called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure “a thorough investigation of all the incidents of robbery and the perpetrators duly brought to justice.”

The association stressed, “Persons who engage in crimes, including robbery, must not escape the arm of the law. We therefore reiterate our previous calls for the rule of law, and the peace and security of our country to be guarded jealously.”

According to the GBA, “The safety and security of law abiding citizenry is an essential component of the rule of law and must be protected and guarded by the State.

“The GBA has noted with great concern and disquiet, the recent spate of armed robberies in the country, and finds the brazen nature of the attacks and utter disregard for human life by the perpetrators very alarming and disturbing.”

The statement indicated, “Citizens and nationals of other countries resident in Ghana should be able to go about their normal duties without a heightened sense of insecurity. The alarming spate of robberies has the potential of undermining our democracy and must be nipped in the bud with all the necessary force at the command of the State.”

The Bar called upon the Minister of the Interior and the Inspector General of Police to immediately institute measures that will ensure the safety and security of all the citizens of the country, and further called upon the government to ensure that the Ghana Police Service is properly resourced to enable it undertake its duties.

The GBA commiserated with the families and colleagues of persons who have lost their lives as a result of the robberies, and all persons who have been victims of these robberies.