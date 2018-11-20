Gas Filling Station Explodes At Krofrom In Kumasi

Four people have sustained severe bodily burns after a gas explosion, at a filling station at Krofrom in Kumasi Tuesday morning.

The four were injured by the explosion which happened around 7:30am, at the Prime Gas station located near a car washing bay, on the road from the main Krofrom traffic light, through the popular Columbia area towards Tafo Nhyiaeso.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the police responded swiftly to quench the fire and protect life and property.

According to Graphic Online’s Kumasi reporter, Serwah Nkyira Opoku, the police had a hectic time trying to control a crowd that besieged the area.

Property including shops and at least 31 vehicles have been destroyed by the fire, according to Serwah Nkyira Opoku.

One of the four injured persons, identified only as Sackey is seriously injured and have since been taken to the hospital.

Sackey is an attendant at the gas filling station.

Reports suggest the fire started from a mechanic shop nearby and extended to the gas station.

The Ashanti Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Kwabena Senkyire who was at the scene of the incident urged government to enforce the relocation of such gas stations and further educate the public on the cylinder recirculation system to help minimise such fire outbreaks.

An eyewitness said the fire did not start from the gas station but from a mechanic fitting shop around the area and spread to the station.

The gas station is situated in a residential area surrounded by schools, churches and a car washing bay.

–Graphic.com.gh